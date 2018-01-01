Large image of stand-Up comic Keith Alberstadt

Stand-Up Comedian Keith Alberstadt

Keith Alberstadt

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Next Tour Date

Saturday | January 27
8:00
PM

With  Carmen Lynch

Dark Horse Comedy Club
New York, NY
Buy

See all Keith Alberstadt's tour dates

Works

Records

2016Walk It Off
2010It's Pronounced 'Jenkins'
2004One Night Stand

Specials (and other video)

Books (by and about)

Biography

For over a decade, Keith has been entertaining comedy fans all over the world—club audiences in the U.S., expats in Asia, as well as U.S. troops in the Middle East. Simply put, his style of comedy is one that pulls everyone in. Whether it’s because of his sarcastic approach, his playful attitude, or his southern charm, Keith’s comedy easily makes a lasting impression.

