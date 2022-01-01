Videos
|2013
|Calm Down Gurrl
|2012
|Kathy Griffin: Seaman 1st Class
|2011
|Kathy Griffin: 50 & Not Pregnant
|2010
|Kathy Griffin Does the Bible Belt
|2009
|Suckin' It for the Holidays
|2008
|For Your Consideration
|2013
|Kathy Griffin: Record Breaker
20th special
|2013
|Kathy Griffin: Calm Down Gurrl
|2013
|Kathy Griffin: Kennedie Center On-Hers
|2012
|Kathy Griffin: Seamen 1st Class
|2011
|Kathy Griffin: Tired Hooker
|2011
|Kathy Griffin: Pants Off
|2011
|Kathy Griffin: Gurrl Down
|2011
|Kathy Griffin: 50 & Not Pregnant
|2010
|Whores on Crutches
|2010
|Kathy Griffin Does the Bible Belt
|2009
|Kathy Griffin: Balls of Steel
|2009
|Kathy Griffin: She'll Cut A Bitch
|2007
|Kathy Griffin: Straight to Hell
|2007
|Kathy Griffin: Everybody Can Suck It
|2006
|Kathy Griffin: Strong Black Woman
|2005
|Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List
Reality show around Kathy Griffin's life and career
|2005
|Kathy Griffin Is... Not Nicole Kidman
|2004
|Kathy Griffin: The D-List
|2004
|Kathy Griffin: Allegedly
|1998
|Comic Relief VIII
Benefit show that features multiple comics.
|1998
|Kathy Griffin: Hot Cup of Talk
|1997
|Premium Blend (Season 1)
Features multiple comedians
|1996
|HBO Comedy Half Hour: Kathy Griffin
|1995
|Comedy Product
|2016
|Kathy Griffin's Celebrity Run-Ins
|2009
|Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin
Emmy award winning Chicago native, Kathy Griffin, a multi-faceted performer with a rapid fire wit, is probably best known for her four-year stint on the NBC sitcom “Suddenly Susan” as Vickie Groener, Brooke Shields’ acerbic colleague.
After moving west and joining the famed Los Angeles Groundlings comedy improvisational troupe, Kathy began building her resume with guest starring roles on such series as “ER” and “Seinfeld” where she created recurring character Sally Weaver.
After her various TV guest spots, Kathy began gaining notice as a stand-up comedienne and landed her own “HBO Half Hour Comedy Special”. In 1998, HBO gave Kathy her own One-Hour Special, “A Hot Cup of Talk”.
Kathy has supplied voices for characters on the animated series “Dilbert” and “The Simpsons”, and she appeared in a dual role on the “X-Files” as well as in Eminem’s video, “The Real Slim Shady”, which was co-directed by Dr.Dre.
Kathy has co-hosted The Billboard Music Awards three years in a row; and appeared on numerous talk shows including “Late Night with David Letterman”, “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, “Howard Stern” and “The View”, as well as having been featured in the films “It’s Pat” and “Four Rooms” among others.
Kathy has a great passion for reality TV. She participated in, and won “Celebrity Mole” on ABC, and then hosted the NBC reality series “Average Joe” as well as the MTV series, “Kathy’s So-Called Reality”.
Since 2005, Griffin has performed a number of stand-up specials for Bravo, often more than one in a year. Her 2009 special, “She’ll Cut A Bitch” was nominated for an Emmy in the category of “Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special.”
In August 2005 Kathy’s reality show, “Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List “, debuted on Bravo. In 2009, Griffin was nominated for an Emmy for the show.
Griffin penned a memoir in 2009. Continuing her trend of declaring success to create success, the title of Kathy’s book was “Official Book Club Selection.” The book hit #1 on the New York Times Non-Fiction list.