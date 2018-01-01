Large image of stand-Up comic Kathleen Madigan

Stand-Up Comedian Kathleen Madigan

Kathleen Madigan

Born: September 30, 1965
Blue Meter: Tame
13 

Works

Records

2018Bothering Jesus
2013Madigan Again
2011Gone Madigan
2006In Other Words
2002Shallow Happy Thoughts for the Soul
2000Heidi Joyce’s Stand-Up Against Domestic Violence

This album is a compilation featuring various artists

2000Funny Business: The Best of Uproar Comedy, Vol. 1

Features multiple comedians

1998Kathleen Madigan

Later reissued as "Kathleen Madigan Live: The First CD"

Specials (and other video)

2016Kathleen Madigan: Bothering Jesus
2013Kathleen Madigan: Madigan Again
2011Ron White's Comedy Salute to the Troops
2010Kathleen Madigan: Gone Madigan
2009Let Freedom Hum, an evening of comedy hosted by Martin Short

Features multiple comedians

2007Last Comic Standing 5
2006Kathleen Madigan: In Other Words
2004Last Comic Standing 3
2004Last Comic Standing 2
2002The World Comedy Tour: Melbourne 2002
2002USO Comedy Tour
2001Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC

2000Comedy Central Presents Kathleen Madigan
1997HBO Comedy Half-Hour: Kathleen Madigan
1992The A-List
1991Women of the Night III
1990Caroline's Comedy Hour

Books (by and about)

Biography

Kathleen Madigan grew up with six brothers and sisters in Missouri. She moved to St. Louis in her mid-20s. While working as a journalist and waiting tables, she began to pursue stand-up in hopes of earning some extra money.

Madigan was a contestant for Seasons 2 and 3 of “Last Comic Standing” and served as a judge in the initial casting sessions for “Last Comic Standing 5.”

