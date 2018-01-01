Videos
|2018
|Bothering Jesus
|2013
|Madigan Again
|2011
|Gone Madigan
|2006
|In Other Words
|2002
|Shallow Happy Thoughts for the Soul
|2000
|Heidi Joyce’s Stand-Up Against Domestic Violence
This album is a compilation featuring various artists
|2000
|Funny Business: The Best of Uproar Comedy, Vol. 1
Features multiple comedians
|1998
|Kathleen Madigan
Later reissued as "Kathleen Madigan Live: The First CD"
|2016
|Kathleen Madigan: Bothering Jesus
|2013
|Kathleen Madigan: Madigan Again
|2011
|Ron White's Comedy Salute to the Troops
|2010
|Kathleen Madigan: Gone Madigan
|2009
|Let Freedom Hum, an evening of comedy hosted by Martin Short
Features multiple comedians
|2007
|Last Comic Standing 5
|2006
|Kathleen Madigan: In Other Words
|2004
|Last Comic Standing 3
|2004
|Last Comic Standing 2
|2002
|The World Comedy Tour: Melbourne 2002
|2002
|USO Comedy Tour
|2001
|Late Friday
Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
|2000
|Comedy Central Presents Kathleen Madigan
|1997
|HBO Comedy Half-Hour: Kathleen Madigan
|1992
|The A-List
|1991
|Women of the Night III
|1990
|Caroline's Comedy Hour
No books by or about this comedian.
Kathleen Madigan grew up with six brothers and sisters in Missouri. She moved to St. Louis in her mid-20s. While working as a journalist and waiting tables, she began to pursue stand-up in hopes of earning some extra money.
Madigan was a contestant for Seasons 2 and 3 of “Last Comic Standing” and served as a judge in the initial casting sessions for “Last Comic Standing 5.”