Stand-Up Comedian Kate Willett

Kate Willett

Born:
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | November 29
7:30
PM
Chicks Are Funny!

With Julie Kottakis, Erin Reehl, Makenzi Berg, Erin Harkes

Albany Funny Bone
Albany, NY
See all Kate Willett's tour dates

Works

Records

2017Glass Gutter Amazon iTunes
2016Burn This Election

 Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016This Is Not Happening: Romance

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

Biography

Kate Willett is a comedian, actress, and writer whose raunchy feminist storytelling is both smart and relatable. She was recently a correspondent for the JIM JEFFERIES SHOW at Politicon 2017. She’s been featured on Viceland’s FLOPHOUSE and her appearance on Comedy Central’s THIS IS NOT HAPPENING was on Splitsider’s list of “2016’s Best Late Night Standup Sets.” In the past, she toured with Margaret Cho nationally and internationally and has featured with comedians like Kyle Kinane, Jen Kirkman, Ali Wong, Dana Gould, and Greg Behrendt.

She has appeared in the Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, High Plains, Big Sky Festival, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, San Francisco Sketchfest (5 years in a row), and most recently Laughing Skull. Earlier this year she was a “Comic to Watch” at the LA RIOT festival.

She will next be seen on Season 2 of NIGHT TRAIN WITH WYATT CENAC for Seeso. Her comedy album “Glass Gutter” was released on May 26.

Links:   Facebook   Twitter