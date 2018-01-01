Biography

Kate Quigley is a standup comedian & actress. She recently hosted the 2016 AVN Awards (airing on Showtime,) and can currently be seen on MTV2’s ADD TV. Widely known as the “up for anything” star of UNDERCOVER on Playboy TV, Kate’s other TV credits include THE OFFICE (NBC), THE JOSH WOLF SHOW (CMT), THE DANNY COMDEN PROJECT (Pilot for Warner Bros), THE MEGAN MULLALLY SHOW (NBC), and TALKSHOW WITH SPIKE FERESTEN (FOX). She also hosts a podcast, #DateFails (which receives over 30,000 downloads per week) on Bill Burr & Al Madrigal’s network, All Things Comedy.