ComedyDB

Justin Willman

Born: July 11, 1980
Blue Meter: Tame
Next Tour Date

Saturday | August 6
8:00PM
Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Charles Town, WV
See all tour dates for Justin Willman

Works

Records

Specials (and other video)
2014 The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Worst Jobs

Books (by and about)

Biography

Comedian and Magician Justin Willman is a hit in the alternative comedy scene and is currently on tour with his new live show, Fake Believe.

Among his numerous TV appearances, Justin has become a regular guest on The Tonight Show, The Ellen Show, and @Midnight on Comedy Central, and his hit web series, Magic Meltdown led to his upcoming Nerdist produced Comedy Central pilot, Sleight of Mouth with Justin Willman, airing April 6. His live performances have sold-out Largo (LA), Moontower Comedy Festival (Austin), Bumbershoot (Seattle), Sketchfest (San Francisco) and he is a staple performer at The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail.

Official Site   Facebook   Twitter