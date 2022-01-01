Videos
Julian McCullough Pulls a Giant Glass Shard from His Arm - Julian McCullough: Maybe I'm a ManWatch
Julian McCullough - Once Abducted, Twice Shy - This Is Not HappeningWatch
Julian McCullough - Why Dating A Model SuckedWatch
|2016
|This Is Not Happening: Romance
Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
|2012
|Funny as Hell (Season 2)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2010
|Comedy Central Presents Julian McCullough
|2007
|Live at Gotham (Episode 204)
Features multiple comedians
Julian McCullough is a nationally touring comedian, host and actor. He has appeared on INSIDE AMY SCHUMER and co-starred with Whitney Cummings on the E! series LOVE YOU, MEAN IT. Julian is a frequent panelist on Chelsea Lately and contributor to The Soup Investigates. He also has his own COMEDY CENTRAL PRESENTS stand-up special and has appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON. In addition to his television appearances, Julian has been featured at the Just For Laughs Festival and also won the “New York’s Funniest” comedy competition in 2008.