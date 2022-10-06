Microphone Background

ComedyDB

Judy Tenuta

Born: November 7, 1949
Death: October 6, 2022
Blue Meter: Tame
4 

Works

Records
2009 Buy This Again, Pigs!: The Best of Judy Tenuta
2002 A Space Goddessy
1999 The Power of Judyism
1995 In Goddess We Trust
1994 Attention Butt Pirates and Lesbetarians: Live at the C.S.W. Gay Pride Festival
1987 Buy This Pigs!

Specials (and other video)
1999 Judy Tenuta: Un-Butt Plugged in Tex-Ass
1991 Judy Tenuta: Worship Me, Pigs!
1989 One Night Stand: Judy Tenuta
1987 Women of the Night

Books (by and about)
2012 Full Frontal Tenudity
1991 The Power of Judyism

Biography

Judy Tenuta is the most famous person who has ever lived…and if you don’t believe it, just ask her. Judy is a triple threat in the sense that she has strong stage, television, comedy and film credits with a large fan base.  She has appeared in” The Vagina Monologues”,  “Menopause the Musical” both in LA and Chicago, and she’s had her own stand-up specials on Showtime, HBO and Lifetime.  Judy was the first female stand-up comic to win “Best Female Comedian” at the American Comedy Awards and is a two-time Grammy nominee for her comedy CD’S,  “Attention Butt-Pirates” and “Lesbetarians!” and “In Goddess We Trust”.  That same year, she became the national spokesperson for a series of Diet Dr. Pepper commercials. The self-described “Love Goddess” and “Aphrodite of the Accordion” has made hundreds of guest and co-hosting appearances on such popular TV shows as “The View”,  “Late Night with David Letterman”, “Larry King Live”, “Entertainment Tonight”, and “Comics Unleashed”.

Judy’s stand-up routine is appropriately described as outrageous, mind-blowing comedy. She recently became an ordained minister, and converts her audiences to her signature religion, “Judyism”.  A strong advocate for gays, children and women’s issues, the fun-loving feminist preaches that all women should be worshipped as “Love Goddesses!”

Some of Judy’s roles include:  an ex-show girl turned wedding chaplain on General Hospital, a snobby judge on “Corey in the House” and a featured role in the teen comedy hit, “Material Girls”, starring Hillary and Haley Duff and directed by Martha Coolidge.  Judy also produced and starred in her own film, “Desperation Boulevard” about a former child star who stops at nothing to make a comeback. Judy costars with Bruce Villanch in the Indie film, “Sister Mary”.... so watch out, Meryl Streep!

