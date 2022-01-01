Large image of stand-Up comic JR De Guzman

JR De Guzman

Born: April 7, 1990
Blue Meter: Risqué
Tour Dates

Thursday | August 25
8:00PM
Comedy Works Downtown
Denver, CO
Buy
Friday | August 26
7:30PM
Comedy Works Downtown
Denver, CO
Buy
Friday | August 26
9:45PM
Comedy Works Downtown
Denver, CO
Buy
Saturday | August 27
7:30PM
Comedy Works Downtown
Denver, CO
Buy
Saturday | August 27
9:45PM
Comedy Works Downtown
Denver, CO
Buy
Wednesday | September 7
8:00PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Thursday | September 8
8:00PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Friday | September 9
7:30PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Friday | September 9
9:30PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Saturday | September 10
7:30PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Saturday | September 10
9:30PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Sunday | September 11
7:00PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Sunday | September 11
9:00PM
The American Comedy Co
San Diego, CA
Buy
Thursday | September 15
8:00PM
Dania Improv
Dania Beach, FL
Buy
Friday | September 16
7:00PM
Dania Improv
Dania Beach, FL
Buy
Friday | September 16
9:45PM
Dania Improv
Dania Beach, FL
Buy
Saturday | September 17
7:00PM
Dania Improv
Dania Beach, FL
Buy
Saturday | September 17
9:45PM
Dania Improv
Dania Beach, FL
Buy
Friday | September 30
7:00PM
JR De Guzman: An Evening
Palace of Fine Arts
San Francisco, CA
Buy
Saturday | October 1
7:00PM
JR De Guzman: An Evening
Palace of Fine Arts
San Francisco, CA
Buy
Saturday | October 1
9:30PM
JR De Guzman: An Evening
Palace of Fine Arts
San Francisco, CA
Buy
Sunday | October 2
7:00PM
JR De Guzman: An Evening
Crest Theatre
Sacramento, CA
Buy
Friday | October 14
7:00PM
JR De Guzman: An Evening
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC  Canada
Buy
Saturday | October 15
7:00PM
JR De Guzman: An Evening
Revolution Hall Portland
Portland, OR
Buy
Sunday | October 16
7:00PM
JR De Guzman: An Evening
The Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Buy
Sunday | October 16
9:30PM
JR De Guzman: An Evening
The Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Buy
Friday | October 21
9:45PM
JR De Guzman: An Evening
Brea Improv
Brea, CA
Buy
Friday | October 28
6:30PM
Blue Note Hawaii
Honolulu, HI
Buy
Friday | October 28
9:00PM
Blue Note Hawaii
Honolulu, HI
Buy
Saturday | October 29
6:30PM
Blue Note Hawaii
Honolulu, HI
Buy
Saturday | October 29
9:00PM
Blue Note Hawaii
Honolulu, HI
Buy
Thursday | November 3
7:30PM
Arlington Improv
Arlington, TX
Buy
Friday | November 4
7:30PM
Arlington Improv
Arlington, TX
Buy
Friday | November 4
9:45PM
Arlington Improv
Arlington, TX
Buy
Saturday | November 5
7:00PM
Arlington Improv
Arlington, TX
Buy
Saturday | November 5
9:30PM
Arlington Improv
Arlington, TX
Buy
Thursday | November 10
7:30PM
Comedy Connection Rhode Island
East Providence, RI
Buy
Friday | November 11
7:00PM
Comedy Connection Rhode Island
East Providence, RI
Buy
Friday | November 11
9:30PM
Comedy Connection Rhode Island
East Providence, RI
Buy
Saturday | November 12
7:00PM
Comedy Connection Rhode Island
East Providence, RI
Buy
Saturday | November 12
9:30PM
Comedy Connection Rhode Island
East Providence, RI
Buy
Thursday | February 23
7:00PM
Off the Hook Comedy Club
Naples, FL
Buy

Biography

Born in the Philippines and raised in California, JR De Guzman began performing comedy while working as a music teacher, which he quickly learned just meant teaching Taylor Swift songs to teenagers. He has entertained all over the world, having performed for Stand-Up Tokyo and ROR Comedy in Japan, the Jokers Ball in Indonesia, the Badaboom Comedy Series in Amsterdam, the Edmonton Comedy Festival, and countless other international shows. Combining music and comedy, JR serenades the audience into laughter with songs, jokes, and stories of traveling the world, life after college, and family. He has opened up for Tim Allen, Margaret Cho, and Paul Mooney.

Winner of the 13th Annual “Standup NBC 2017”. Catch him on Coming to the Stage Season 2 on Hulu, Comedy Central’s Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City, and MTV’s Acting Out. Also, check out his debut album, “Dual Citizen” on Sirius XM Radio’s Laugh’s USA.

