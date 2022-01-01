Large image of stand-Up comic Josh Johnson

Josh Johnson

Born: ?, 1990
Blue Meter: Risqué
Tour Dates

Sunday | August 21
9:00PM
Comedy Cellar at The Fat Black Pussycat
New York, NY
with Colum Tyrrell, Dan Perlman, Rafi Bastos, Marshall Brandon, Ian Fidance

Monday | August 22
8:00PM
Josh Johnson, Sean Patton, Daphnique Springs, & More!
The Stand
New York, NY
with  Sean Patton, Vladimir Caamano,

Monday | August 22
11:30PM
Comedy Cellar
New York, NY
with  Mike Feeney, Sam Jay, Ari Shaffir, Dave Attell,

Wednesday | August 24
7:00PM
Josh Johnson and Friends
New York Comedy Club
New York, NY
with  Emma Willmann,

Wednesday | August 24
9:30PM
Josh Johnson and Friends
New York Comedy Club
New York, NY
with  Emma Willmann,

Thursday | August 25
8:00PM
Levity Live
West Nyack, NY
Thursday | October 6
8:00PM
Punch Line Sacramento
Sacramento, CA
Friday | October 7
7:30PM
Punch Line Sacramento
Sacramento, CA
Friday | October 7
9:45PM
Punch Line Sacramento
Sacramento, CA
Saturday | October 8
7:30PM
Punch Line Sacramento
Sacramento, CA
Saturday | October 8
9:45PM
Punch Line Sacramento
Sacramento, CA
Biography

Josh Johnson is a stand-up, writer, and performer from Louisiana by way of Chicago. He is currently a writer on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and is a former writer and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he made his late-night debut.

As a stand-up, Josh has performed at clubs, colleges and festivals around the world and was named New York’s Funniest Comic at Caroline’s during the New York Comedy Festival. On screen, Josh has appeared on The Tonight Show, CONAN, Netflix as part of The Comedy Lineup,and Comedy Central when he released his first hour special # (Hashtag).

He toured with Trevor Noah in 2019 as part of the Loud and Clear Tour and is on the road with him again as part of the Back To Abnormal Tour.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram