Biography

Josh Johnson is a stand-up, writer, and performer from Louisiana by way of Chicago. He is currently a writer on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and is a former writer and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he made his late-night debut.

As a stand-up, Josh has performed at clubs, colleges and festivals around the world and was named New York’s Funniest Comic at Caroline’s during the New York Comedy Festival. On screen, Josh has appeared on The Tonight Show, CONAN, Netflix as part of The Comedy Lineup,and Comedy Central when he released his first hour special # (Hashtag).

He toured with Trevor Noah in 2019 as part of the Loud and Clear Tour and is on the road with him again as part of the Back To Abnormal Tour.