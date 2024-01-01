Large image of stand-Up comic Josh Blue

Josh Blue

Born: November 27, 1978
Next Tour Date

Saturday | August 3
6:00PM
The Comedy Zone Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
See all tour dates for Josh Blue

Works

Records
2016 Delete
2013 Sticky Change
2005 Good Josh, Bad Arm

Specials (and other video)
2016 Josh Blue: Delete
2013 NickMom Night Out Season 2
2012 NickMom Night Out Season 1
2012 Josh Blue: Sticky Change
2009 Comedy Central Presents Josh Blue
2006 7 More Days In The Tank
2006 Last Comic Standing 4

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Josh Blue originally hails from Minnesota, but was born in Cameroon while his father was teaching at the time. Blue was born with cerebral palsy, a nerve and brain disorder which can cause involuntary motor functions. Josh's case's is marked most visibly by a spastic right arm. Much of Josh's comedy revolves around how he sees the world as someone with a disability.

Blue discovered stand-up while attending Evergreen State College. At the campus center, he performed for 10 minutes with no written material, just telling stories about his life. He later crafted an independent study curriculum for stand-up comedy at the school, part of which was weekly performances.

Josh Blue is best known for winning the fourth season of the reality comedy competition "Last Comic Standing."

His increased profile coincided with the release of his stand-up special "7 More Days in the Tank", which first premiered in movie theaters. The special was later edited for a half-hour airing on Bravo.

Josh also plays on the US Paralympic Soccer Team. He competed in Athens at the 2004 Paralympic Games.

Josh resides in Denver with his wife, Yuko, their son, Simon, and daughter, Seika.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter