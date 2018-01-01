Biography

JON REEP is a nationally touring comedian and actor who recently guest starred in an episode of BLACK-ISH and in the entire final season of EASTBOUND AND DOWN and appeared in Steven Quale’s feature film INTO THE STORM, alongside Richard Armitage (THE HOBBIT) and Matt Walsh (VEEP).

Jon is best known for his iconic “Hemi Guy” from Dodge’s popular ad campaign and “Raymus, the pot smoking farmer” from HAROLD AND KUMAR: ESCAPE FROM GUANTANAMO BAY. Reep was the winner of Season Five of LAST COMIC STANDING for NBC and has appeared on PIT STOP COMEDY for TBS, LATE FRIDAY for NBC, and COMEDY CLUB for CMT. In addition to airing his stand up special JON REEP: METRO JETHRO, Comedy Central has featured Reep on its PREMIUM BLEND and COMEDY CENTRAL PRESENTS programming.