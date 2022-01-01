Large image of stand-Up comic Jon Reep

ComedyDB

Jon Reep

Born: March 26, 1972
BlueMeter: Tame
3 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

34.1%

Next Tour Date

Thursday | December 8
7:30PM
Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club
Las Vegas, NV
Buy

See all tour dates for Jon Reep

Works

Records
2009 Metro Jethro
2003 Bless His Heart

Specials (and other video)
2017 Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo
2007 CMT Comedy Stage
2004 Premium Blend (Season 8)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

JON REEP is a nationally touring comedian and actor who recently guest starred in an episode of BLACK-ISH and in the entire final season of EASTBOUND AND DOWN and appeared in Steven Quale’s feature film INTO THE STORM, alongside Richard Armitage (THE HOBBIT) and Matt Walsh (VEEP).

Jon is best known for his iconic “Hemi Guy” from Dodge’s popular ad campaign and “Raymus, the pot smoking farmer” from HAROLD AND KUMAR: ESCAPE FROM GUANTANAMO BAY. Reep was the winner of Season Five of LAST COMIC STANDING for NBC and has appeared on PIT STOP COMEDY for TBS, LATE FRIDAY for NBC, and COMEDY CLUB for CMT. In addition to airing his stand up special JON REEP: METRO JETHRO, Comedy Central has featured Reep on its PREMIUM BLEND and COMEDY CENTRAL PRESENTS programming.

Also Liked…

Dave Attell

Dave Attell
Dom Irrera

Dom Irrera
Norm Macdonald

Norm Macdonald
Andrew Dice Clay

Andrew Dice Clay
Louis C.K.

Louis C.K.
Jim Norton

Jim Norton
Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram