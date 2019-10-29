Biography

You probably remember John Witherspoon as Ice Cube’s (Craig’s) outrageously funny, dog-catching dad in New Line Cinema’s smash urban trilogy Friday, Next Friday & Friday After Next, or as “Pops” on the long-running syndicated sitcom The Wayans Brothers…or as Spoon on NBC’s The Tracy Morgan Show. One thing’s for sure… once you’ve seen Witherspoon you completely understand why he has earned the reputation as one of America’s funniest dads.

His scene-stealing roles in Boomerang, Little Nicky, House Party, Vampire in Brooklyn, and I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, made him one of the most memorable funny men in America. Not only does Witherspoon’s work span over four decades to include blockbuster movies, hit-television shows, commercials, and top-rated music videos, but he’s coined his own catch phrases…as in…“Bang!Bang!Bang!Bang!” and “You Gotta Co-ordinate!”

The Orange County Register describes the comedian/actor as being in a class of his own. “Witherspoon is one of those performers who doesn’t need a funny line to be funny. Just standing there in a truculent posture with a suspicious look, he is funny and enlivens every scene he’s in.” The Detroit-bred comic has proven that he is a Hollywood mainstay and continues to land coveted spots in some of America’s favorite movies and television shows. Witherspoon continues to tour around the country with his wildly popular stand-up show and recently launched The John Witherspoon Collection—-a complete line of humorous greeting cards called Spoon Cards.