John Morgan

Biography

John Paul Morgan was born February 19, 1964, and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana. The cultural, political and economic diversity of that city laid the groundwork for his development as a performer. John is one of nine children and after high school he attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana Lafayette) where he earned degrees in English, Political Science, and Interpersonal Communications. It was during his college career that John discovered he had the gift of comedy.

After working as the Director of Marketing for a group of psychiatric hospitals in his native Louisiana, John decided that the best way to use his comedic and communication skills was to bring himself to the masses.

John has worked steadily at comedy clubs, corporate events, and musical arenas. He has made national television appearances on MTV, Showtime, and Night Watch with Charlie Rose. He has been the opening act for Kathleen Madigan, Michael Bolton, The Monkeys, Ronnie Cole, Jerry Seinfeld, and Helen Reddy.

John’s confident demeanor and honest approach to life is refreshingly original. John dares to talk boldly about real issues. Whether he is speaking about children or relationships, his comedy comes from the heart. Although his material may push some limits, it is never derogatory to any race, sex or creed.

In addition to his stand up career John specializes in motivational speaking and couples counseling. During these engagements John leaves out some of the humor and injects this with feelings. This gives audiences a new perspective and a change in attitudes. He helps people see the meaning behind the message.

So whether it’s a specialized group or a night at the comedy club, this Ragin’ Cajun is as swet as a honey glazed ham and as hot as a Tabasco chili pepper.

He now resides in Plaquemine, Louisiana with his wife Lori, two sons Jack and Jake, and adopted daughter Lilah, from Mainland, China. John and his family live in true Louisiana style, dwelling in a 1903 Plantation called Homestead. The family purchased and restored the old estate twelve years ago.

When not at home playing such roles as husband, papa, handyman, spiderman, or power ranger, John travels the country doing comedy.

John Morgan is most happy at home with his family and friends. He enjoys the culture, food and lifestyle he grew up with. When not in this setting, it’s the comedy stage that he feels most comfortable on.

In 2004, John was invited to perform at the prestigious Montreal Comedy Festival, “Just For Laughs”, in the Masters level.

To see him on stage is to witness the birth of a character. And Boy! ya should have seen that character when they told him he was going to Montreal!