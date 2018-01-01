Biography

An actor, writer, host and producer of over 1,400 hours of television, John Henson completed seven seasons as co-host and producer of ABC’s smash summer hit, Wipeout.

The reality show was such a success it won numerous awards including, The Kids Choice Award, Teen Choice Award and the #1 co-viewing show on television with adults and children. Henson started however, on the stand-up stage touring the country for many years before gaining critical acclaim when he was selected to host E!‘s Talk Soup.

Henson’s subsequent projects have included, The John Henson Project, Watch This, Who Want’s to Be a Millionaire and truTV’s Funniest Commercials. Henson has appeared on NBC, CNN, and MSNBC, among other networks, as a pop culture analyst.

His acting credits of late include, Anger Management and a recurring guest star role as the husband of his real-life wife, comedian Jill Benjamin, playing the parents of Austin Moon on Disney’s hit show, Austin & Ally. Henson is also an avid writer and has contributed to US Weekly, TV Guide and George Magazine.