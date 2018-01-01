Large image of stand-Up comic Joey Diaz

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Joey Diaz

Joey Diaz

Born: February 19, 1963
AKA: Joey "Coco" Diaz
Blue Meter: Dirty
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

48.9%

Next Tour Date

Saturday | January 27
7:00
PM
The Comedy Zone Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Buy

See all Joey Diaz's tour dates

Works

Records

2017Sociably Unacceptable
2016Payaso Comedy Slam

Features multiple comedians

2015Savage Dad
2013You Can't Eat Pussy With Asthma
2013Testicle Testaments 5: Crimes Against Myself
2013Testicle Testaments 4: How I Got Into Comedy
2013The Blue Album
2012Testicle Testaments 3: The Person Who Made Me a Man
2012Testicle Testaments 2: Crime Stories
2012Testicle Testaments 1: The Worst Day & the Best Day of My Life
2012It's Either You or the Priest
2011Live At the 3 Clubs In Hollywood

Specials (and other video)

2016This Is Not Happening: Rage

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

2016Joey "CoCo" Diaz: Socially Unacceptable
2016This Is Not Happening: Karma

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

2015This Is Not Happening: Friendship

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

2011Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution

Features Multiple Comedians

2007Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 2)

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz has quickly become one of the most sought after actors and comedians in the entertainment industry today. His love of storytelling is reflected in each role he takes: whether it is on film or on stage, his passion for entertaining and delighting audiences shines through every performance.

You may recognize Diaz from his appearances in “The Mentalist”, “Children’s Hospital”, “My Name is Earl” or “General Hospital” - to name a few. On the film front, Diaz has held roles in “The Longest Yard”, “Spider Man 2”, “Smiley Face”, “Taxi” and most recently “Grudge Match.”

Diaz continues to perform stand-up and act, while also staying on top of the new media move in podcasting. Currently, Diaz hosts his bi-weekly podcast “The Church of What’s Happening Now,” which ranks among some of the most highly downloaded podcasts online. He is also a regular guest on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

On the comedy front, Diaz continues to tour and perform at the biggest comedy clubs in the country. His comedy specials in “The Testicle Testaments” have sold thousands of downloads, and have even made it to the Billboard Top 100. Diaz’s raw style of comedy is highlighted on television with recurring sketch roles on “Stand Up Revolution” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram