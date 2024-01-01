Large image of stand-Up comic Joey Diaz

Joey Diaz

Born: February 19, 1963
AKA: Joey "Coco" Diaz
Works

Records
2017 Sociably Unacceptable
2016 Payaso Comedy Slam

Features multiple comedians
2015 Savage Dad
2013 You Can't Eat Pussy With Asthma
2013 Testicle Testaments 5: Crimes Against Myself
2013 Testicle Testaments 4: How I Got Into Comedy
2013 The Blue Album
2012 Testicle Testaments 3: The Person Who Made Me a Man
2012 Testicle Testaments 2: Crime Stories
2012 Testicle Testaments 1: The Worst Day & the Best Day of My Life
2012 It's Either You or the Priest
2011 Live At the 3 Clubs In Hollywood

Specials (and other video)
2016 This Is Not Happening: Rage

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2016 Joey "CoCo" Diaz: Socially Unacceptable
2016 This Is Not Happening: Karma

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2015 This Is Not Happening: Friendship

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2011 Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution

Features Multiple Comedians
2007 Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 2)

Books (by and about)

Biography

Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz has quickly become one of the most sought after actors and comedians in the entertainment industry today. His love of storytelling is reflected in each role he takes: whether it is on film or on stage, his passion for entertaining and delighting audiences shines through every performance.

You may recognize Diaz from his appearances in “The Mentalist”, “Children’s Hospital”, “My Name is Earl” or “General Hospital” - to name a few. On the film front, Diaz has held roles in “The Longest Yard”, “Spider Man 2”, “Smiley Face”, “Taxi” and most recently “Grudge Match.”

Diaz continues to perform stand-up and act, while also staying on top of the new media move in podcasting. Currently, Diaz hosts his bi-weekly podcast “The Church of What’s Happening Now,” which ranks among some of the most highly downloaded podcasts online. He is also a regular guest on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

On the comedy front, Diaz continues to tour and perform at the biggest comedy clubs in the country. His comedy specials in “The Testicle Testaments” have sold thousands of downloads, and have even made it to the Billboard Top 100. Diaz’s raw style of comedy is highlighted on television with recurring sketch roles on “Stand Up Revolution” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

