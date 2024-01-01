Videos
|2017
|Sociably Unacceptable
|2016
|Payaso Comedy Slam
Features multiple comedians
|2015
|Savage Dad
|2013
|You Can't Eat Pussy With Asthma
|2013
|Testicle Testaments 5: Crimes Against Myself
|2013
|Testicle Testaments 4: How I Got Into Comedy
|2013
|The Blue Album
|2012
|Testicle Testaments 3: The Person Who Made Me a Man
|2012
|Testicle Testaments 2: Crime Stories
|2012
|Testicle Testaments 1: The Worst Day & the Best Day of My Life
|2012
|It's Either You or the Priest
|2011
|Live At the 3 Clubs In Hollywood
|2016
|This Is Not Happening: Rage
Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
|2016
|Joey "CoCo" Diaz: Socially Unacceptable
|2016
|This Is Not Happening: Karma
Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
|2015
|This Is Not Happening: Friendship
Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
|2011
|Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution
Features Multiple Comedians
|2007
|Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 2)
No books by or about this comedian.
Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz has quickly become one of the most sought after actors and comedians in the entertainment industry today. His love of storytelling is reflected in each role he takes: whether it is on film or on stage, his passion for entertaining and delighting audiences shines through every performance.
You may recognize Diaz from his appearances in “The Mentalist”, “Children’s Hospital”, “My Name is Earl” or “General Hospital” - to name a few. On the film front, Diaz has held roles in “The Longest Yard”, “Spider Man 2”, “Smiley Face”, “Taxi” and most recently “Grudge Match.”
Diaz continues to perform stand-up and act, while also staying on top of the new media move in podcasting. Currently, Diaz hosts his bi-weekly podcast “The Church of What’s Happening Now,” which ranks among some of the most highly downloaded podcasts online. He is also a regular guest on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”
On the comedy front, Diaz continues to tour and perform at the biggest comedy clubs in the country. His comedy specials in “The Testicle Testaments” have sold thousands of downloads, and have even made it to the Billboard Top 100. Diaz’s raw style of comedy is highlighted on television with recurring sketch roles on “Stand Up Revolution” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”