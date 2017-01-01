Biography

Joel Kim Booster is a Chicago bred, Brooklyn based comedian, writer and playwright. Born in Jeju, South Korea, Joel was adopted at a young age and moved to the southwest suburbs of Chicago. Both homeschooled and evangelical, Joel has read the bible literally dozens of times, but has no idea where the state of Oregon is on a map. As a comedian he has appeared on Conan, Comedy Central’s The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail and @midnight, Logo’s Comedy Cabaret and truTV’s Comedy Knockout. His writing credits include Billy on the Street and the Comedy Central pilot Problematic with Moshe Kasher.

Joel has performed at numerous comedy clubs, bar basements and festivals all across the country and the world. Most recently and notably he was a New Face for the world renowned Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada. Additionally he has featured at Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Festival, SF Sketchfest, Riot LA, The Mardi Gras Comedy Festival in Sydney, Australia, SXSW and The Bridgetown Comedy Festival. Esquire Magazine recently listed Joel on one of their 10 Comedians to Watch in 2017 and Brooklyn Magazine has named him one of their “50 Funniest People in Brooklyn,” saying, “his unbridled honesty feels less like the set-up for a punchline and more like an act of selfless catharsis the rest of us are lucky to witness in real time.”