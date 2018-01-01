Biography

Joe List began his comedy career in Boston, Massachusetts in 2000 just weeks after graduating from high school. Since that time List has been featured on Comedy Central’s ‘Live at Gotham’, Fox News ‘Red Eye’, The Artie Lange Show, AXSTV’s, Gotham Comedy Live and was also a semi-finalist on NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’. List has also twice been featured at the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal as well as the Vancouver Comedy Festival and Oslo Comedy Festival. His album, So Far No Good can be heard regularly on Sirius Radio. List is also the co-host of his own popular weekly podcast Tuesdays with Stories as well as being a regular on Robert Kelly’s, You Know What Dude Podcast. List resides in New York City, and when he is not on the road he can be seen regularly at the Comedy Cellar, Carolines on Broadway and Stand-Up New York comedy clubs.