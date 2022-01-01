Large image of stand-Up comic Joe List

ComedyDB

Joe List

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
4 

Next Tour Date

Thursday | September 1
8:00PM
Comedy Cellar at the Village Underground
New York, NY
with  Rachel Feinstein, Colin Quinn, Jessica Kirson,

See all tour dates for Joe List

Works

Records
2020 I Hate Myself
2016 Are You Mad At Me?
2011 So Far No Good

Specials (and other video)
2020 Joe List: I Hate Myself
2015 The Half Hour: Joe List

Books (by and about)

Biography

Joe List began his comedy career in Boston, Massachusetts in 2000 just weeks after graduating from high school. Since that time List has been featured on Comedy Central’s ‘Live at Gotham’, Fox News ‘Red Eye’, The Artie Lange Show, AXSTV’s, Gotham Comedy Live and was also a semi-finalist on NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’. List has also twice been featured at the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal as well as the Vancouver Comedy Festival and Oslo Comedy Festival. His album, So Far No Good can be heard regularly on Sirius Radio. List is also the co-host of his own popular weekly podcast Tuesdays with Stories as well as being a regular on Robert Kelly’s, You Know What Dude Podcast. List resides in New York City, and when he is not on the road he can be seen regularly at the Comedy Cellar, Carolines on Broadway and Stand-Up New York comedy clubs.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram