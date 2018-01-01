Large image of stand-Up comic Joe DeRosa

Stand-Up Comedian Joe DeRosa

Joe DeRosa

Born: August 6, 1977
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Saturday | February 17
8:00
PM
Gotham Comedy Club
New York, NY
Works

Records

2017You Let Me Down
2014Mistakes Were Made: The B Sides
2013You Will Die
2011Return of the Son of Depression Auction
2010The Depression Auction

Specials (and other video)

2017Joe DeRosa: You Let Me Down
2016The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 3: The One with More Dicks

2016This Is Not Happening: Melee

2015SXSW Comedy with W. Kamau Bell

2014Comedy Underground with Dave Attell Season 1: Episode 1
2013The Half Hour: Joe DeRosa
2011Sex, Drugs, and Comedy

2009Comedy Central Presents Joe DeRosa
2008Down and Dirty with Jim Norton

2005Premium Blend (Season 9)

Books (by and about)

2012Cheat: A Man's Guide to Infidelity

Biography

Writer, actor, and standup comedian Joe DeRosa has become a favorite on the comedy circuit. His brand of comedy mixing brutal honesty and frustration at the workings of the world has won over comedy fans, radio listeners, and TV audiences nationwide.

In February 2013 Joe taped his second half hour special for Comedy Central, and in April he will record his third standup comedy album “You Will Die.” His first two standup albums, “The Depression Auction” and “Return of The Son of The Depression Auction,” were released on Comedy Central records in 2010 and 2011 respectively. DeRosa also created, wrote, and starred in Official Comedy’s 2013 web series We Should Break Up and The Warner Sound’s 2012 web series What Are We Waiting For? In 2011 he directed and, along with fellow comedians Bill Burr and Robert Kelly, co-wrote and starred in the short film CHEAT, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival that year. Simon and Schuster released a book based on the film, which was written by the three, in October 2012.

DeRosa can currently be seen on History Channel’s I Love the 1880’s, and has appeared on HBO’s Bored To Death, FX’s Louie, IFC’s Z-Rock, E’s Chelsea Lately, and DirecTV’s The Artie Lange Show. He is a regular on Sirius XM’s The Opie and Anthony Show and Fox News’ Redeye with Greg Gutfeld. He headlines comedy clubs and colleges across the country and has been featured at South By Southwest, The Montreal Comedy Festival, The Moontower Comedy Festival, The New York Comedy Festival, Bonnaroo, and The Great American Comedy Festival.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram