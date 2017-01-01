Microphone Background

Stand-Up Comedian Jo Firestone

Jo Firestone

Next Tour Date

Monday | December 4
8:00
PM
Butterboy with Jo, Aparna and Maeve

With  Janeane Garofalo, Aparna Nancherla

Littlefield
Brooklyn, NY
See all Jo Firestone's tour dates

Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)

2017Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents Jo Firestone Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Jo Firestone is a comedian based in Brooklyn. Her work can be seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Chris Gethard Show, and heard on Earwolf and WFMU. Her half hour special aired on Comedy Central this year, and her album will be available on Comedy Central Records this winter. If you like puns, check out her game, Punderdome: A Card Game for Pun Lovers. Jo performs stand-up in basements around the city.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram