Large image of stand-Up comic Jo Firestone

ComedyDB

Jo Firestone

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

43.0%

Next Tour Date

Monday | June 13
8:00PM
Butterboy
Littlefield
Brooklyn, NY
Buy

with  Aparna Nancherla,

See all tour dates for Jo Firestone

Works

Records
2018 The Hits

Specials (and other video)
2017 Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents Jo Firestone

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Jo Firestone is a comedian based in Brooklyn. Her work can be seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Chris Gethard Show, and heard on Earwolf and WFMU. Her half hour special aired on Comedy Central this year, and her album will be available on Comedy Central Records this winter. If you like puns, check out her game, Punderdome: A Card Game for Pun Lovers. Jo performs stand-up in basements around the city.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram