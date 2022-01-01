Biography

Jo Firestone is a comedian based in Brooklyn. Her work can be seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Chris Gethard Show, and heard on Earwolf and WFMU. Her half hour special aired on Comedy Central this year, and her album will be available on Comedy Central Records this winter. If you like puns, check out her game, Punderdome: A Card Game for Pun Lovers. Jo performs stand-up in basements around the city.