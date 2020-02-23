Videos
Jimmy Dore Sentenced to live 2015 (Eng subs)Watch
Jimmy Dore Stand Up - 2012Watch
Stand up Jimmy DoreWatch
38.9%
Sorry no tour dates are currently scheduled for this comedian.
|2015
|Sentenced To Live
|2013
|The Jimmy Dore Show, Vol. 1 (White People Getting Nervous)
Best of the comic's radio show.
|2008
|Really?
|2005
|A Stash Of Stand-Up Comedy
Features marijuana-themed tracks from multiple artists.
|2001
|Premium Blend (Season 5)
Features multiple comedians
No books by or about this comedian.
Jimmy Dore is an American comedian who has been performing stand-up comedy for 19 years. He was born and raised into a catholic family of 12 on the southwest side of Chicago, Illinois. Jimmy is the star of several Comedy Central specials, and a writer performer for the Off-Broadway hit “The Marijuana -Logues”, His latest effort “CITIZEN JIMMY” a one hour Comedy Central Special currently airing was chosen Best Of 2008 by iTunes, and was named one the the Top 5 Comedy DVDs of 2008 by Punchline Magazine.