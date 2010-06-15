Microphone Background

ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Jim Florentine

Jim Florentine

Born: August 18, 1964
Blue Meter: Dirty
Next Tour Date

Monday | November 6
8:01
PM
Rich and Bonnie Present: Would You Bang Him?

With  Rich Vos, Bonnie McFarlane, Lynne Koplitz, Marina Franklin

Comedy Cellar at the Village Underground
New York, NY
Works

Records

2016A Simple Man Amazon iTunes
2016I'm Your Saviour Amazon iTunes
2015Terrorizing Telemarketers, Vol. 6 Amazon iTunes
2012Awful Jokes from My First Comedy Notebook Amazon iTunes
2011Cringe 'n' Purge Amazon iTunes
2010Terrorizing Telemarketers, Vol. 5 iTunes
2008Anger Is a Gift Amazon iTunes
2005Get the Kids Out of the Room Amazon iTunes
2004Terrorizing Telemarketers 4 Amazon iTunes
2003Terrorizing Telemarketers 3 Amazon iTunes
2002Terrorizing Telemarketers 1 Amazon iTunes
2002Terrorizing Telemarketers 2 Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016Jim Florentine: A Simple Man Amazon iTunes
2016Jim Florentine: I'm Your Savior Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

Biography

Jim Florentine is the co-host of “That Metal Show” on VH1 Classic and just filmed the movie “A Little Help” with Jenna Fischer and Chris O’Donnell. He is best known as the voices of “Special Ed” and “Bobby Fletcher” from Comedy Central’s “Crank Yankers” and as the guy who spends his days turning the tables on Telemarketers. He just released a new CD called “Terrorizing Telemarketers Volume 5 Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Florentine has been seen on “Red Eye” on Fox News Channel, “The Apprentice,” “Chelsea Lately,” “Down and Dirty with Jim Norton” on HBO, “Meet The Creeps,” Comedy Central’s “Mother Load,” “Inside the NFL,” “Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn,” Spike TV’s “Video Game Awards,” “MTV Music Video Awards,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Last Call with Carson Daly,” “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn” on Comedy Central, VH1’s “The List,” and “Louie Anderson’s Comedy Showcase.”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram