Jim Florentine

Born: August 18, 1964
BlueMeter: Dirty
Next Tour Date

Wednesday | August 7
7:00PM
Off the Hook Comedy Club
Naples, FL
See all tour dates for Jim Florentine

Works

Records
2016 A Simple Man
2016 I'm Your Saviour
2015 Terrorizing Telemarketers, Vol. 6
2012 Awful Jokes from My First Comedy Notebook
2011 Cringe 'n' Purge
2010 Terrorizing Telemarketers, Vol. 5
2008 Anger Is a Gift
2005 Get the Kids Out of the Room
2004 Terrorizing Telemarketers 4
2003 Terrorizing Telemarketers 3
2002 Terrorizing Telemarketers 1
2002 Terrorizing Telemarketers 2

Specials (and other video)
2016 Jim Florentine: A Simple Man
2016 Jim Florentine: I'm Your Savior

Books (by and about)
2018 Everybody Is Awful: (Except You!)

Foreword by Jim Norton

Biography

Jim Florentine is the co-host of "That Metal Show" on VH1 Classic and just filmed the movie "A Little Help" with Jenna Fischer and Chris O'Donnell. He is best known as the voices of "Special Ed" and "Bobby Fletcher" from Comedy Central's "Crank Yankers" and as the guy who spends his days turning the tables on Telemarketers. He just released a new CD called "Terrorizing Telemarketers Volume 5 Wanted Dead or Alive."

Florentine has been seen on "Red Eye" on Fox News Channel, "The Apprentice," "Chelsea Lately," "Down and Dirty with Jim Norton" on HBO, "Meet The Creeps," Comedy Central's "Mother Load," "Inside the NFL," "Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn," Spike TV's "Video Game Awards," "MTV Music Video Awards," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Last Call with Carson Daly," "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn" on Comedy Central, VH1's "The List," and "Louie Anderson's Comedy Showcase."

