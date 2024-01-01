Biography

Jim Florentine is the co-host of "That Metal Show" on VH1 Classic and just filmed the movie "A Little Help" with Jenna Fischer and Chris O'Donnell. He is best known as the voices of "Special Ed" and "Bobby Fletcher" from Comedy Central's "Crank Yankers" and as the guy who spends his days turning the tables on Telemarketers. He just released a new CD called "Terrorizing Telemarketers Volume 5 Wanted Dead or Alive."

Florentine has been seen on "Red Eye" on Fox News Channel, "The Apprentice," "Chelsea Lately," "Down and Dirty with Jim Norton" on HBO, "Meet The Creeps," Comedy Central's "Mother Load," "Inside the NFL," "Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn," Spike TV's "Video Game Awards," "MTV Music Video Awards," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Last Call with Carson Daly," "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn" on Comedy Central, VH1's "The List," and "Louie Anderson's Comedy Showcase."