Biography

Internationally touring comedy phenom, Jessica Michelle Singleton has gained worldwide fans with her live headlining performances and debut comedy album “Please. Don’t. Leave. Me.” which reached #1 on iTunes ahead of veteran comedians such as Brian Regan and Jim Gaffigan. The album was considered for the “Best Comedy Album” Grammy.

Jessica Michelle is a Paid Regular at The World Famous Comedy Store and the idiot host of her popular podcast, “Ignorance is #Blessed”. She can be heard regularly on Sirius XM and has been a featured guest on Playboy TV’s “Talking Dirty” and Ari Shaffir’s “Skeptic Tank”.

JMS headlines all over the world with fans from North America all the way to Europe, Asia and Africa. She was the headliner for the critically acclaimed Road Kill Comedy Tour, a self-produced national comedy tour which is currently in development as a documentary.

JMS was the first English speaking female to perform at the prestigious Montreux Comedy Festival in Switzerland. From there, she was appointed their inaugural Ambassador for the U.S. & Canada for the #Jokenation International Showcase which launched in December 2015 and features comedy giants from all over the world.

A finalist on Comcast’s “Trial By Laughter” series, Singleton was also a top performer in the Cabo, Laughing Skull, Bridgetown, Great Plains, Crom, SLO and Johannesburg International Comedy Festivals among several others.

Jessica Michelle Singleton has created a unique style of comedy using a rapid-fire steam of consciousness delivery that combines deeply introspective observations and unparalleled vulnerability through personal stories from her real life coupled with ideas from what some people refer to as a hyperactive, weird and slightly deranged imagination.