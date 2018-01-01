Large image of stand-Up comic Jerry Rocha

Stand-Up Comedian Jerry Rocha

Jerry Rocha

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Next Tour Date

Saturday | February 10
7:00
PM

With Paige Wesley, Rachel Scanlon, Jen Chavez

Flappers Comedy Club Claremont
Claremont, CA
Works

Records

2016Pickle Dick
2013Take That, Real Dad

Specials (and other video)

Books (by and about)

Biography

Jerry Rocha is one of the most brutally honest comedians in the industry today. His tell-it-like-it-is, no holds barred comedy grabs the attention of anyone who hears him. This Dallas, Texas native has been paying his dues since his teenage years and has performed all over the country.  With his ability to find humor in every subject, including himself, Jerry proves that he is truly one of the funniest comics out there.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram