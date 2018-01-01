Videos
Jerry Rocha Stand-Up 05/12/15 - CONAN on TBSWatch
Jerry Rocha Likes Southern WomenWatch
JERRY ROCHA STAND UP REVOLUTIONWatch
?
More Votes Needed
With Paige Wesley, Rachel Scanlon, Jen Chavez
|2016
|Pickle Dick
|2013
|Take That, Real Dad
No specials by this comedian.
No books by or about this comedian.
Jerry Rocha is one of the most brutally honest comedians in the industry today. His tell-it-like-it-is, no holds barred comedy grabs the attention of anyone who hears him. This Dallas, Texas native has been paying his dues since his teenage years and has performed all over the country. With his ability to find humor in every subject, including himself, Jerry proves that he is truly one of the funniest comics out there.