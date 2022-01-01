Microphone Background

ComedyDB

Jerrod Carmichael

Born: ?, 1988
Blue Meter: Tame
4 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

47.5%

Next Tour Date

Sorry no tour dates are currently scheduled for this comedian.

Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)
2017 Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Directed by Bo Burnham
2017 Jerrod Carmichael: 8
2014 Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store

Directed by Spike Lee
2013 Funny as Hell (Season 3)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Jerrod Carmichael is an LA based standup and performer originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was featured last year in Variety as being one of the top ten comics to watch, as well as being one of the New Faces at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. He recurred on Fox’s The Goodwin Games and can be seen in Universal’s upcoming feature Townies. Jerrod is currently working on an untitled comedy pilot for NBC that he wrote and will star in and produce.

Jerrod is a regular around some of LA’s favorite standup shows, including Meltdown, The Improv, Laugh Factory and many alternative rooms.

Links:   Facebook   Instagram