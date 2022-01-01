Videos
TRY NOT TO LAUGH | Jerrod Carmichael | Stand-Up ComedyWatch
Jerrod Carmichael - I Will Definitely Cheat On My WifeWatch
Coming Out Too Late | Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel | HBO MaxWatch
47.5%
Sorry no tour dates are currently scheduled for this comedian.
No records by this comedian.
|2017
|Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Directed by Bo Burnham
|2017
|Jerrod Carmichael: 8
|2014
|Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store
Directed by Spike Lee
|2013
|Funny as Hell (Season 3)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
No books by or about this comedian.
Jerrod Carmichael is an LA based standup and performer originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was featured last year in Variety as being one of the top ten comics to watch, as well as being one of the New Faces at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. He recurred on Fox’s The Goodwin Games and can be seen in Universal’s upcoming feature Townies. Jerrod is currently working on an untitled comedy pilot for NBC that he wrote and will star in and produce.
Jerrod is a regular around some of LA’s favorite standup shows, including Meltdown, The Improv, Laugh Factory and many alternative rooms.