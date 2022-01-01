Biography

Jerrod Carmichael is an LA based standup and performer originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was featured last year in Variety as being one of the top ten comics to watch, as well as being one of the New Faces at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. He recurred on Fox’s The Goodwin Games and can be seen in Universal’s upcoming feature Townies. Jerrod is currently working on an untitled comedy pilot for NBC that he wrote and will star in and produce.

Jerrod is a regular around some of LA’s favorite standup shows, including Meltdown, The Improv, Laugh Factory and many alternative rooms.