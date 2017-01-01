Microphone Background

Stand-Up Comedian Jena Friedman

Jena Friedman

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | November 29
9:30
PM
Laughter Is The Best Resistance!

With  Jen Kirkman, Judy Gold, Liza Treyger, Dulcé Sloan

Carolines
New York, NY
Works

Records

2016American C*nt Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016Jena Friedman: American Cunt Amazon

Books (by and about)

Biography

Jena Friedman is a stand up comedian, actor, writer and filmmaker. She is currently a correspondent for National Geographic Explorer and has worked as a field producer at The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and has written for Late Show with David Letterman. Her critically acclaimed stand up special, American C*nt, is now available on Seeso and Amazon.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram