Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Friday | January 27

SF Sketchfest

7:30PM
Stop Joking For 100 Years And Other Requests From My Kid (Stories of Parenting and Childhood)
Swedish American Hall
San Francisco, CA
with  Janeane Garofalo, Dana Gould, Eugene Mirman, Mary Lynn Rajskub,

Works

Records
2016 American C*nt

Specials (and other video)
2016 Jena Friedman: American Cunt

Books (by and about)

Biography

Jena Friedman is a stand up comedian, actor, writer and filmmaker. She is currently a correspondent for National Geographic Explorer and has worked as a field producer at The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and has written for Late Show with David Letterman. Her critically acclaimed stand up special, American C*nt, is now available on Seeso and Amazon.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram