Jeff Garcia

Born: May 3, 1977
Blue Meter: Tame
2015Livin' the Dream
2015The Ten Dollar Ticket
2014Low Budget Madness
2013Yeah....i Remember Saying That, Vol. 6
2013Yeah...i Remember Saying That, Vol. 5
2013Yeah.... I Remember Saying That, Vol. 4
2013Yeah...I Remember Saying That, Vol. 3
2013Yeah... I Remember Saying That, Vol. 2
2013Yeah... I Remember Saying That, Vol. 1
2013Greatest Bits 1996-2003
2009Operation Laugh

Features multiple comedians

2006Comedy Central Presents Jeff Garcia

Jeff Garcia, one of California’s hottest comedians, was the voice of the Ultralord-obsessed Sheen in the animated series and film The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, a role that earned him an Annie Award. He has also provided voices for the animated films Happy Feet and Barnyard. Garcia performs standup in venues throughout the nation, as well as on TV, delivering hilarious material on growing up Latino in a multicultural community. He’s appeared in Comedy Central’s Comic Justice and in an MTV half-hour comedy special.

