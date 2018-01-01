Biography

Jeff Dye is a nationally touring comedian, actor, host, prankster and Bigfoot enthusiast. He stars in NBC’s new comedy adventure series “Better Late Than Never.” This exciting project follows the travels of Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman as Jeff creates for them the adventure of a lifetime. NBC has fast tracked season two after the show became a Summer smash hit!



Jeff has seamlessly transitioned into his newest role as the host of the hysterical new game show on SPIKE, “That Awkward Game Show”. This show will unite families by opening up lines of communication and discovering the real truth.



Dye has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Finished 3rd on Last Comic Standing and has had his own “Comedy Central Presents” special. In previous years he has starred on numerous TV projects, including “Money from Strangers”, “Girl Code”, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”, as well as NBC’s “I Can Do That”- a one hour comedy variety series that puts six of America’s brightest entertainers to the test as they compete to showcase their talents with breathtaking and unique acts, featuring skills they didn’t even know they had.



Jeff’s latest album “Live from Madison” is exclusively playing on Sirius XM and will soon become available in wide release.

Dye’s passion is bringing love and positivity through laughter to everyone he encounters.