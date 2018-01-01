Large image of stand-Up comic Jeff Dunham

Stand-Up Comedian Jeff Dunham

Jeff Dunham

Works

Records

2012Minding the Monsters
2012Controlled Chaos
2008Don’t Come Home for Christmas
2008Spark of Insanity
2006Arguing With Myself

Specials (and other video)

2012Jeff Dunham: Minding the Monsters
2011Jeff Dunham: Controlled Chaos
2009I'm No Dummy

Documentary about ventriloquists

2008Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special
2008Live at Gotham (Episode 301)

Features multiple comedians

2007Jeff Dunham: Spark of Insanity
2005Jeff Dunham: Arguing With Myself
2003Comedy Central Presents Jeff Dunham
1999Premium Blend (Season 3)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

2010All By My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed, and Me

Biography

Born in Dallas, Jeff Dunham claims to have discovered performing at an early age. At eight years old he would often turn his book reports into opportunities to entertain his classmates.

Well aware that ventriloquism is sometimes considered more of a trick or a stunt, Dunham attempts to focus on the humor and not so much on the technical aspects of throwing your voice.

Among Dunham characters are Jose Jalapeno, Peanut and Walter.

Jose Jalapeno is his earliest character, stretching back to his college days. He built and painted the head for Jalapeno himself, with the intention of making a full dummy. But his roommate at the time remarked on how his

Dunham was heavily influenced by ventriloquist Edgar Bergen.

