Biography

Born in Dallas, Jeff Dunham claims to have discovered performing at an early age. At eight years old he would often turn his book reports into opportunities to entertain his classmates.

Well aware that ventriloquism is sometimes considered more of a trick or a stunt, Dunham attempts to focus on the humor and not so much on the technical aspects of throwing your voice.

Among Dunham characters are Jose Jalapeno, Peanut and Walter.

Jose Jalapeno is his earliest character, stretching back to his college days. He built and painted the head for Jalapeno himself, with the intention of making a full dummy. But his roommate at the time remarked on how his

Dunham was heavily influenced by ventriloquist Edgar Bergen.