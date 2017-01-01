Microphone Background

Stand-Up Comedian Jared Logan

Jared Logan

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Tame
Works

Records

2014My Brave Battle Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2014The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the TV Host Perks

Showcase features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes
2013The Half Hour Jared Logan Amazon iTunes
2012Mash Up

Series that combines traditional stand-up inter-cut sketch performances of the comedian's bits.

 Amazon iTunes
2012John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 3) Amazon iTunes
2008Live at Gotham (Episode 301)

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes

Biography

Jared Logan lives in New York City but originally hails from Morgantown, WV.  He has performed a Half Hour special on Comedy Central and was a delegate for that network’s Indecision 2012 election coverage.  He’s appeared on The Pete Holmes Show and can be seen on the upcoming season of The Meltdown, also on Comedy Central. Check out his web series Don’t You Think? available for zero dollars on YouTube.

Links:   Twitter Instagram