Stand-Up Comedian James Adomian

James Adomian

Born: ?
Next Tour Date

Sunday | April 29
8:00PM
Ya Feel?
The Lab at the Hollywood Improv
Los Angeles, CA
with  Laurie Kilmartin

Works

Records

2013HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.

Compilation. Features multiple artists.

2012Low Hangin Fruit

Specials (and other video)

2014The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 1: The One with the Worst Jobs

Showcase features multiple comedians.

2013John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show (Season 4)

Books (by and about)

Biography

James is a comedian and actor who is well known for his standup, characters and impressions. James most recently wrapped shooting on the feature film LOVE AFTER LOVE starring opposite Chris O'Dowd and Andie MacDowell. He can be seen in David Cross' feature directorial debut HITS, which premiered at Sundance 2014. He has appeared on Comedy Central's THE MELTDOWN and DRUNK HISTORY, on Adult Swim's CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL and on IFC's COMEDY BANG! BANG!

James performed standup on JOHN OLIVER'S NEW YORK STAND UP SHOW on Comedy Central, and on NBC's LAST COMIC STANDING where he was a Top 10 finalist. James has also performed to much acclaim over the years at the JUST FOR LAUGHS Festival in Montreal. He works as a voiceover artist on numerous animated shows including Disney's FUTURE WORM and Nickelodeon's PIG GOAT BANANA CRICKET. He is also a beloved regular guest on the Earwolf podcast network, where his debut standup comedy album LOW HANGIN FRUIT was released in 2012.

