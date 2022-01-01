Microphone Background

ComedyDB

Jackie Kashian

Born: July 20, 1965
Blue Meter: Tame
1 

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | August 17
8:00PM
Punch Line San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Buy

See all tour dates for Jackie Kashian

Works

Records
2017 I Am Not the Hero of This Story
2014 Live from Jamestown: Latenight @ Lucy Comedy Fest 2013

Featured multiple comedians
2014 This Will Make an Excellent Horcrux
2013 HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.

Compilation. Features multiple artists.
2010 It Is Never Going To Be Bread
2007 Circus People
2001 Heidi Joyce’s Stand-Up Against Domestic Violence Volume 2

Features multiple comedians

Specials (and other video)
2014 Jackie Kashian: This Will Make an Excellent Horcrux
2014 Funny as Hell (Season 4)

Features Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
2013 NickMom Night Out Season 3
2003 Comedy Central Presents Jackie Kashian
1998 Premium Blend (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)
2012 The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies

Features multiple contributors

Biography

Jackie Kashian has been a national touring comic for over 10 years. She has appeared on NBC, VH1, and A&E (Comedy on the Road - back in the 1700’s). She has performed at prestigious comedy festivals around the country including: the HBO Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Bumbershoot Arts Festival and the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. Most of Jackie’s credits on the television are for stand-up, but she can act. Sure, she’s only done one TV show (an airport cop who busted Jim Dial with a big bag of pot on Murphy Brown), but she takes classes and stuff so as to be prepared.

In 1985, Jackie got drunk and heckled Sam Kinison in Madison, Wisconsin. She was told, with some sarcasm, by management, that open mike night was on Sundays. A charming fairytale so begun, has not, as first feared, lead to jailtime.

Jackie’s standup is a mixture of story telling and sharp commentary which most people relate to which is tragically funny since she is the youngest of six children, and was raised by wolves. Wolves that meant well and did their best.

Jackie also has a trilogy of solo shows. “Salesmen and Thieves” was well received in 2001 in LA and New York. She has also put up “How Did I Get So Feminine?” and “It’s a Terrible Burden Being Right.”

Jackie enjoys video games, go-carts and other traditionally tiny-child activities in an ongoing attempt to block out reality. Also; wicker gives her the creeps. Now you know too much. You will be silenced.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram