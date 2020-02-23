Large image of stand-Up comic Jackie Fabulous

ComedyDB

Jackie Fabulous

Born: ?
AKA: Jackie Champagnie
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

25.4%

Next Tour Date

Monday | March 9
11:30PM
Comedy Cellar
New York, NY
Buy

with  Vladimir Caamano, Joe List, Andrew Schulz, Dave Attell,

See all tour dates for Jackie Fabulous

Works

Records
2016 Who Is Jackie Fabulous?

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

JACKIE FABULOUS, a native New Yorker from The Bronx, moved to California 15 years ago to get a law degree and a husband.  After successfully earning her Jurist Doctorate and eloping in Vegas, Jackie learned she was better suited to play a lawyer on television and that standup comedy was the actual love her life. Divorced and ready to party, Jackie Fabulous realized her destiny was to become a multifaceted performer that is at her best when she’s riding waves of laughter by connecting with all races, genders, and social economic classes on a very personal level. Jackie had many compelling reasons to move back to The Bronx after getting her degree and failing at marriage. But the financial hardship of being a struggling artist and her younger sister becoming the victim of a crime relegating her to a wheel chair for life only motivated Jackie to fulfill a completely different calling that came to her in her 30’s after 4 years of law school.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram