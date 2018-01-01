Biography

J Chris Newberg is funny. Ask him. He will disagree, but in a way that is probably humorous.

He has performed on America’s Got Talent, but lost to dancers that sparkle. He has also been on the Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live & Comedy Central. He has toured with Dane Cook and written songs for American Idol. He is in fact the funniest person that you have never heard of. Yet. Cedric The Entertainer agrees saying, “He has got an odd sense of humor and he is unique in his point of view. His quirkiness and his own kind of demeanor are things that can go a long way in this business. Talented folks will see it, and the industry will see it.” J Chris Newberg also writes jokes, a lot of them. Some of your favorite comedians have used his jokes on SNL, Late Night With David Letterman, Chelsea Lately and The Conan O’Brien show. J Chris Newberg is currently developing a show with Howie Mandel for NBC Universal. He doesn’t ask you to think. He’ll do that for you.