Large image of stand-Up comic J Chris Newberg

ComedyDB

J Chris Newberg

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

26.8%

Next Tour Date

Thursday | August 25
7:30PM
Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle
Royal Oak, MI
Buy

See all tour dates for J Chris Newberg

Works

Records
2018 Live and Let Dye
2011 Join The Chris Army: The Best of J Chris Newberg
2003 Chris Alive II
2002 Sucker 4 A Pretty Face

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

J Chris Newberg is funny. Ask him. He will disagree, but in a way that is probably humorous.

He has performed on America’s Got Talent, but lost to dancers that sparkle. He has also been on the Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live & Comedy Central. He has toured with Dane Cook and written songs for American Idol. He is in fact the funniest person that you have never heard of. Yet. Cedric The Entertainer agrees saying, “He has got an odd sense of humor and he is unique in his point of view.  His quirkiness and his own kind of demeanor are things that can go a long way in this business.  Talented folks will see it, and the industry will see it.” J Chris Newberg also writes jokes, a lot of them. Some of your favorite comedians have used his jokes on SNL, Late Night With David Letterman, Chelsea Lately and The Conan O’Brien show. J Chris Newberg is currently developing a show with Howie Mandel for NBC Universal. He doesn’t ask you to think. He’ll do that for you.

Links:   Facebook   Twitter Instagram