Iliza Shlesinger

Born: February 22, 1983
Blue Meter: Risqué
7 

Works

Records

2016Freezing Hot
2013War Paint
2011Pauly Shore and Friends
2010Iliza Live

Specials (and other video)

2018Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
2016Iliza Shlesinger: Confirmed Kills
2015Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot
2015SXSW Comedy with W. Kamau Bell

Features multiple comedians.

2015This Is Not Happening: Romance

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

2013Iliza Shlesinger: War Paint
2012John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 3)
2011Man Up and Act Like a Lady
2010Bridging the Gap: Middle East Comedy Talks
2010Comedy Central Presents Iliza Shlesinger
2010Live at Gotham (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

2009Pauly Shore and Friends
2008Last Comic Standing 6

Books (by and about)

2017Girl Logic

Biography

Iliza Shlesinger hails from Dallas, TX where she performed with Comedy Sportz Dallas before moving to Boston and attended Emerson College. Iliza currently lives in Los Angeles and was a winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” She is the first female and youngest comedian to hold the title of Last Comic Standing.

Her television credits include Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” and “Comedy Central Presents,” Showtime’s “Pauly Shore and Friends,” E! Network’s “Chelsea Lately” and “The Soup,” NESN’s “Comedy All Stars” and Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed.”

Iliza has written for Heavy.com, GOTV and currently hosts her own hit web series “The Weakly News With Iliza.” Her stand-up comedy resume includes performing at the coveted Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, various cities in Asia for the Armed Forces Entertainment, the Improv, the Comedy Store, the Laugh Factory, Comix and a variety of clubs throughout America.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram