Large image of stand-Up comic Iliza Shlesinger

ComedyDB

Iliza Shlesinger

Born: February 22, 1983
Blue Meter: Risqué
12 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

54.4%

Next Tour Date

Tuesday | July 26
7:45PM
Hollywood Improv
Los Angeles, CA
Buy

with  Bobby Lee, Kate Quigley,

See all tour dates for Iliza Shlesinger

Works

Records
2020 Confirmed Kills
2016 Freezing Hot
2013 War Paint
2011 Pauly Shore and Friends
2010 Iliza Live

Specials (and other video)
2019 Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled
2018 Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
2016 Iliza Shlesinger: Confirmed Kills
2015 Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot
2015 SXSW Comedy with W. Kamau Bell

Features multiple comedians.
2015 This Is Not Happening: Romance

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2013 Iliza Shlesinger: War Paint
2012 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 3)
2011 Man Up and Act Like a Lady
2010 Bridging the Gap: Middle East Comedy Talks
2010 Comedy Central Presents Iliza Shlesinger
2010 Live at Gotham (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians
2009 Pauly Shore and Friends
2008 Last Comic Standing 6

Books (by and about)
2022 All Things Aside: Absolutely Correct Opinions  Upcoming

Foreword by Margaret Cho
2017 Girl Logic

Biography

Iliza Shlesinger hails from Dallas, TX where she performed with Comedy Sportz Dallas before moving to Boston and attended Emerson College. Iliza currently lives in Los Angeles and was a winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” She is the first female and youngest comedian to hold the title of Last Comic Standing.

Her television credits include Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” and “Comedy Central Presents,” Showtime’s “Pauly Shore and Friends,” E! Network’s “Chelsea Lately” and “The Soup,” NESN’s “Comedy All Stars” and Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed.”

Iliza has written for Heavy.com, GOTV and currently hosts her own hit web series “The Weakly News With Iliza.” Her stand-up comedy resume includes performing at the coveted Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, various cities in Asia for the Armed Forces Entertainment, the Improv, the Comedy Store, the Laugh Factory, Comix and a variety of clubs throughout America.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram