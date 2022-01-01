Large image of stand-Up comic Harland Williams

Harland Williams

Born: November 14, 1962
Blue Meter: Tame
4 

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | May 18
8:00PM
The Comedy Store - Belly Room
Los Angeles, CA
with  Jade Catta-Preta, Kurt Metzger,

Works

Records
2016 Crowd Control 3

No prepared material. Show improvised from crowd work.
2014 What a Treat
2013 A Force of Nature
2005 Har-Larious

Specials (and other video)
2013 Harland Williams: A Force of Nature
2006 Harland Williams: What a Treat
2005 Comedy Central Presents Harland Williams
2000 Premium Blend (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Comedian and Actor Harland Williams is known all over the world for his hilarious movie roles and outlandish stand up and sketch comedy routines. From his unforgettable roles in films such as Dumb and Dumber, Something about Mary, Half Baked, Rocketman, Sorority Boys, Down Periscope and so many more.

Harland has been described as a scene stealing actor whose unique portrayals of his characters keep them etched in the minds of filmgoers everywhere. Add to this his incredible stand up comedy routines, which have been seen on Letterman, The Tonight Show, Conan O’Brian, HBO, Comedy Central and everywhere else.

Described as sharp, witty, unpredictable and original; Harland is the true master of joke telling and crowd interaction. His improvisational skills led to him winning the award for best improviser on NBC’s prime time series, ‘Thank God You Are Here’ (available on YouTube). Harland Williams is the rare comic artist who has managed to master both stand up and sketch comedy and combine them both masterfully into his shows.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram