Biography

HANNAH EINBINDER has quickly established herself as a highly sought-after actress and comedian. She can be seen starring in the HBO Max comedy series HACKS, opposite Jean Smart as “Ava,” a young comedy writer who, after a Twitter controversy, lands the only job she can find: writing for legendry stand-up comic “Deborah Vance” (Smart) in Las Vegas. Hannah and the show’s critical acclaim earned them a renewal for season 2, with Entertainment Weekly noting “Einbinder, an LA-based stand-up comic tackling her first leading role, is immensely appealing as Ava. With her precision timing and bored California drawl, the actress brings such compelling confidence to her entitled, condescending character that it’s all the more effective when Ava finally begins to face some hard truths about herself.” Hannah’s performance in HACKS earned her a few nominations including “Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, “Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” at the CRITICS CHOICE TV AWARDS, “Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy” at the HCA TV AWARDS, “Outstanding Performance by a Cast (or Ensemble) in a Comedy Series” at the SAG AWARDS, and ‘Comedy Supporting Actress’ at the GOLDDERBY TV AWARDS.

Though the series marks Einbinder’s first major television role, she is no stranger to the comedy world and has owned the stage as a stand-up comedian at venues and festivals around the country. She was named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch for 2021,” a 2019 New Face of Comedy at Montreal’s prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival and was also highlighted as one of Vulture’s “Comics to Watch of 2019,” cementing herself as one of the wittiest emerging talents in the industry. Einbinder has opened for Chelsea Handler, Dana Gould, Demetri Martin and Reggie Watts, to name a few. She recently made her network television debut performing stand-up on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT.

She currently resides in Los Angeles.