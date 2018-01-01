Large image of stand-Up comic Guy Branum

Stand-Up Comedian Guy Branum

Guy Branum

Born: November 12, 1975
Blue Meter: Tame
Next Tour Date

Saturday | January 27
8:00
PM

With  Kate Willett

Laughing Skull Lounge
Atlanta, GA
Works

Records

2015Effable

Specials (and other video)

2016The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 3: The One Without Neil deGrasse Tyson

Showcase features multiple comedians.

2009Comedians of Chelsea Lately

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Guy Branum is a writer and comedian best known for serving as “Staff Homosexual” on Chelsea Lately and his performance as Natalie Portman’s sassy gay friend in No Strings Attached. Noticing a trend? He’s appeared on E!, MTV, G4, CurrentTV and lots of other channels you’d need to upgrade your cable to watch. He’s written for Punk’d on MTV and Fashion Police on E!. That means he’s watched the Grammys at Joan Rivers’s house. Jealous? Guy also writes for the “Gay Voices” section of The Huffington Post and occasionally makes web vidoes where he dances around without his shirt on. But mostly, Guy is very, very beautiful and good at having sex.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter