Greg Proops

Born: October 3, 1959
Works

Records
2022 In the City
2018 The Resistance
2015 In the Ball Park
2010 Proops Digs In!
2009 Elsewhere
2007 Joke Book
2007 Houston, We Have a Problem

Same content as "Live in Houston"
2005 Live In Houston

Possibly originally a UK-only release
1997 Back In the UK
1995 Greg Proops Live

Specials (and other video)
2014 Greg Proops: Live at Musso and Frank

Self released special on gregproops.com
2010 The Benson Interrruption

Hybrid where Doug Benson interrupts other comedians' acts
2004 The World Stands Up (Season 1)
2001 Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
1999 Comedy Central Presents Greg Proops
1996 Tompkins Square

Books (by and about)
2012 The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies

Features multiple contributors

Biography

Best known for his appearances on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Greg is also a regular on the long running British version of WLIIA. Mr. Proops’ other television appearances include The Drew Carey Show, The Late, Late Show with Craig Kilborn, Just Shoot Me, Talk Soup, Politically Incorrect, The Wayne Brady Show and Hollywood Squares.

In animation, Greg was the mad scientist on Pam Anderson’s Stripperella as well as the articulate worm, Gommi in the animated feature Kaena the Prophecy starring Kirsten Dunst. Greg portrayed Fode, one half of the Pod Race Announcer in the hit motion picture Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and all the subsequent video games.

Greg appeared on the game shows The Weakest Link, Ben Stein’s Money and Rock n’ Roll Jeopardy. He performs stand-up all over the world, having toured the UK four times, sold out Edinburgh Fringe Festival seven years running and has kicked it live in Montreal, Aspen, Ireland, Paris, Norway and the United Arab Emirates.

