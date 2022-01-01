Biography

GODFREY is one of the hottest comedians on the circuit performing all over the country and hitting all the major festivals. His talent has landed him a deal at Fox to develop an animated sitcom based on his life, and his first one-hour special, “Godfrey: Black By Accident,” will premiere August 27th. Godfrey has a recurring role on FX’s hit show Louie, and has credits that include 30 Rock, Soul Plane, Chelsea Lately, Zoolander, and many more.