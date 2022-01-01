Large image of stand-Up comic Godfrey

Godfrey

Born: July 21, 1969
AKA: Godfrey C. Danchimah, Jr.
Blue Meter: Risqué
6 

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | June 22
11:30PM
Comedy Cellar
New York, NY
with  Dave Attell,

Works

Records
2016 Regular Black
2011 Black By Accident
2008 Godspeed

Specials (and other video)
2016 Godfrey: Regular Black
2013 NickMom Night Out Season 2
2011 Godfrey: Black By Accident
2008 Godfrey: Godspeed
2005 Comedy Central Presents Godfrey
1999 Premium Blend (Season 3)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

GODFREY is one of the hottest comedians on the circuit performing all over the country and hitting all the major festivals.  His talent has landed him a deal at Fox to develop an animated sitcom based on his life, and his first one-hour special, “Godfrey: Black By Accident,” will premiere August 27th.  Godfrey has a recurring role on FX’s hit show Louie, and has credits that include 30 Rock, Soul Plane, Chelsea Lately, Zoolander, and many more.

