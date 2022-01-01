59.0%
|2016
|Regular Black
|2011
|Black By Accident
|2008
|Godspeed
|2016
|Godfrey: Regular Black
|2013
|NickMom Night Out Season 2
|2011
|Godfrey: Black By Accident
|2008
|Godfrey: Godspeed
|2005
|Comedy Central Presents Godfrey
|1999
|Premium Blend (Season 3)
Features multiple comedians
No books by or about this comedian.
GODFREY is one of the hottest comedians on the circuit performing all over the country and hitting all the major festivals. His talent has landed him a deal at Fox to develop an animated sitcom based on his life, and his first one-hour special, “Godfrey: Black By Accident,” will premiere August 27th. Godfrey has a recurring role on FX’s hit show Louie, and has credits that include 30 Rock, Soul Plane, Chelsea Lately, Zoolander, and many more.