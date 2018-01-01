Large image of stand-Up comic Gina Brillon

Stand-Up Comedian Gina Brillon

Gina Brillon

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Next Tour Date

Saturday | January 27
8:00
PM
Comix at Mohegan Sun
Uncasville, CT
Buy

Works

Specials (and other video)

2015Gina Brillon: Pacifically Speaking

Produced by Gabriel Iglesias

2007Live at Gotham (Episode 202)

Features multiple performers

Biography

Comedian and writer Gina Brillon was born and raised in Bronx, New York. She’s been a standup comic since she was 17 years old. Her first one hour special, ‘Pacifically Speaking, was produced by Gabriel Iglesias and will debut on NuvoTV in September 2014. She has a featured role in Gabriel Iglesias’ upcoming theatrical film, The Fluffy Movie. The film will be released in theaters on July 25th 2014. She’s made appearances on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, E!’s Chelsea Lately, AXS’ Gotham Comedy Live, The View, and is the first (and only) Latina winner of NBC’s 2012 Stand up for Diversity Showcase. She was selected to be part of Montreal’s Just For Laughs New Faces Showcase. Gina is also an accomplished singer, published writer, and poet. Her pieces have appeared in the New York Post and Daily News among others.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram