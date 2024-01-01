Biography

George Lopez is one of the premier comedic talents in the entertainment industry today. He is the co-creator, writer, producer and star of the ABC network and Warner Bros. Television produced sitcom, “George Lopez.” The show is executive produced by Bruce Helford (“The Drew Carey Show,” “Roseanne”) and movie star Sandra Bullock. The show is in its fifth season, Wednesdays at 8:00pm.

Lopez’s current CD “Team Leader” was released on Oglio Records/Warner Bros. to great public acclaim. The CD was nominated for a 2004 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. His previous best-selling CD “Right Now Right Now” was released in 2001. In May 2004, George’s autobiography “Why You Crying?” was released on the Touchstone/Fireside division of Simon & Schuster and entered in the New York Times Bestsellers top twenty. The book is co-written by Emmy Award winning writer and sportscaster Armen Keteyian.

George was recently a cast member and commentator for HBO’s hit sports show “Inside the NFL” for the 2003-2004 football season. He is a two-time host of the Latin Grammy Awards and a co-host of the Emmy Awards. He recently starred in the ABC-TV / Wonderful World of Disney Christmas movie “Naughty or Nice.” George is also stars in the Robert Rodriguez, Miramax/Dimension feature film “The Adventures of Shark Boy & Lava Girl” which opened June 2005.

Maintaining an extremely active schedule as a stand-up comedian, George is a sell-out attraction coast to coast and has headlined concerts at prestigious venues: Las Vegas Hilton, Foxwoods Casino, ARCO Arena in Sacramento, the Town Hall in New York, the Shoreline Amphitheater in San Francisco, Next Stage in Dallas, SBC Center in San Antonio, Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, Dodge Theater in Phoenix, San Jose Sate University Events Center in San Jose, CA, and has performed for the President at the historic Ford Theatre in Washington, DC. In December 2004 George set an attendance record at Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles with seven consecutive sold-out performances and over 42,000 in total attendance. Lopez’s live comedy concert “Why You Crying?” debuted on Showtime, Memorial Day weekend 2004. The DVD of the concert special will be released by Paramount Home Entertainment in September 2005.

Lopez has earned kudos for his performance in the HBO Films drama, “Real Women Have Curves,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to tremendous reviews—receiving the 2002 Audience Award. Previously, Lopez was featured in the acclaimed drama “Bread and Roses.” The film, directed by British filmmaker Ken Loach and released by Lion’s Gate, received critical acclaim after its premier at the Cannes Film Festival.

In 2001, Lopez hosted a major morning radio for Clear Channel Communications in Los Angeles. He was the first Latino to have headlined the keystone morning radio slot on an English-language station in LA—the nation’s top radio market.

Lopez received the 2003 Imagen Vision Award, 2003 Latino Spirit Award for Excellence in Television and the National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Award.

George was a featured celebrity golfer in The 2004 Chrysler Bob Hope Classic and the 2004 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Lopez and his pro partner finished third in the Pebble Beach event. George was the top ranking celebrity at completion of the golf tournament.

A native of Los Angeles who grew up in San Fernando Valley’s Mission Hills, George devotes much time to the community. His own charity, The George & Ann Lopez-Richie Alarcon CARE Foundation, provides significant community and arts resources for education. He has received the Manny Mota Foundation Community Spirit Award and was named Honorary Mayor of Los Angeles for his extensive fundraising efforts benefiting earthquake victims in El Salvador and Guatemala. In February 2004, George was presented the 2004 Artist of the Year and Humanitarian Award by Harvard University. The award was presented by the president and dean of Harvard University and honored George’s artistic work and charitable endeavors.

In September 2004, George was honored with the “Spirit of Liberty Award” presented by People for the American Way. In August 2005, Time Magazine recognized George as one of “The 25 Most Influential Hispanics In America.”

Lopez is an avid golfer who currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife and family.

Like many African-American comedians before him, George Lopez broke ground for Latino comics by embracing his ethnicity and confronting racial stereotypes head-on.

Best-known for co-creating, writing, producing and starring in his namesake ABC sitcom, Lopez performs stand-up while working on various acting projects.

Here are five things you should know about Lopez, who plays a pair of sold-out shows tonight at Comedy Works.

The 46-year-old comedian grew up in the San Fernando Valley town of Mission Hills and still devotes his time to that community. The George & Ann Lopez-Richie Alarcon CARE Foundation provides education and arts resources, and Lopez helped lead fundraising efforts after recent earthquakes in El Salvador and Guatemala. He received the 2004 Artist of the Year and Humanitarian Award from Harvard University.

Lopez's parents abandoned him at age 10, after which he was raised by his grandparents. He would eventually transform the painful, often awkward experiences that followed into comedic material, along with observations on California's Mexican-American community. Examples abound on his ABC show (which was canceled in May after five seasons), his Latin Kings of Comedy and Showtime specials and other shows.

Lopez hosted morning radio for Clear Channel Communications in Los Angeles in 2001 — the first Latino to have headlined the "keystone" morning radio slot on an English-language station in the nation's top market. In 2005 Time magazine recognized him as one of "The 25 Most Influential Hispanics In America."

Lopez had to love 2004: His CD "Team Leader" was nominated for a 2004 Grammy for Best Comedy Album. His autobiography "Why You Crying?" entered the New York Times Bestsellers in the top 20. A live comedy concert, "Why You Crying?" also debuted on Showtime, and in December he set an attendance record at Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles with seven consecutive sold-out performances and more than 42,000 in total attendance.

Lopez is no stranger to hosting duties. He was a cast member and commentator for HBO's sports show "Inside the NFL" for the 2003-04 football season. He has hosted the Latin Grammy Awards twice and co-hosted the Emmy Awards. As an actor, he starred in the Wonderful World of Disney Christmas movie "Naughty or Nice" and the 2005 Robert Rodriguez film, "The Adventures of Shark Boy & Lava Girl." He has roles in four films under production.

Lopez's CDs "America's Mexican" and "Tall, Dark and Chicano" were nominated for Grammy Awards.

For two seasons, Lopez hosted TBS's first late night talk show "Lopez Tonight." He played a role in persuading Conan O'Brien to come to TBS after NBC attempted to move the Tonight Show past midnight. Conan was concerned about doing to Lopez what the return of Jay Leno did to him. Lopez actively praised the idea, calling it "Team LoCo", a play on the name for those allied with O'Brien in the Tonight Show dispute.

In July of 2012, George Lopez performed his third stand-up special, "George Lopez: It's Not Me, It's You." HBO broadcasted the performance live from Los Angeles' Nokia Theatre.